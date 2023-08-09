Governor DeSantis suspends Central Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor Ron DeSantis has suspended Central Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell, effective immediately.

The governor cites various instances where he believes Worrell failed to uphold the law. But Worrell believes this is a personal attack.

Wednesday morning, the news broke out. DeSantis shared in a press conference, “Accordingly, I am today announcing the suspension of state attorney Monique Worrell from the ninth judicial circuit effective immediately.”

Other state and local leaders flanked Governor Ron DeSantis. He made it clear that Worrell out of office is non-negotiable.

“Prosecutors do have a certain amount of discretion about which cases to bring in which not. But what this state attorney has done is abuse that discretion and is effectively nullified certain laws in the state of Florida that breaches her duties that she owes to the people of Florida under our state constitution, and provides the basis for the suspension,” he stated.

In a 40-page executive order, the governor pointed out six major areas of concern, including the office avoiding minimum mandatory sentences for gun crimes and drug trafficking offenses and allowing juvenile offenders to avoid serious charges and incarceration altogether.

Shortly after the announcement, Worrell defended herself in her own press conference.

Worrell has been under the spotlight various times throughout the last year.

Most recently, last week, two Orlando police officers were shot. The suspect was killed Saturday after SWAT teams spent hours in a barricade around an Orlando hotel.

The 28-year-old man had a lengthy criminal history and was arrested multiple times but was out on bail in June.

The blame was placed on Worrell.

She addressed concerns Monday and again on Wednesday, saying she believes her unconventional and different approach to justice is being used as a smokescreen for Desantis’ presidential campaign.

The news spread to state representatives and those in the ninth circuit, via email and in the courtroom.

Some, like Rep. Anna Eskamani, were outraged, “It’s incredibly disgusting. It’s a slap in the face to local democracy and local control. She’s a duly elected official that the voters support, and for DeSantis to do this just shows another example of his extreme political agenda and lack of support for our democratic values.”

On Wednesday, Worrell said she will be filing a lawsuit. Her legal team is currently briefing on an administrative order to see what happens next.

The senate president says they will hold off on reviewing DeSantis’ executive order until Worrell has explored all legal options.

The Senate has the final say in whether she will stay in office.

Worrell clarified that she will be running for re-election for state attorney.