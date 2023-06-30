FMPD gives more details concerning deadly crash that killed five teens in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Investigators with the Fort Myers Police Department (FMPD) are working to piece together how five teens involved in a deadly crash ended up driving into a lake in Fort Myers last Sunday night.

Investigators told Fox 4 they believe speed was a factor.

FMPD confirmed at a press conference on Friday the vehicle was traveling between 70-75 mph in a 25 mph zone before the crash.

Investigators say Jesus Salinas was driving at the time of the crash.

According to police, surveillance video shows no other vehicle involved in the crash. All five teenagers drowned and three showed blunt force trauma as a result of the crash.

Fox 4 has confirmed the identities of the teenagers who worked at Texas Roadhouse that died in a crash on TopGolf Way Sunday night — Amanda Ferguson, Breanna Coleman, Eric Paul, and Jackson Eyre.

The fifth teenager has been identified as Jesus Salinas. He was not an employee of Texas Roadhouse.

Fort Myers Police Public Information Officer Kristin Capuzzi told Fox 4 a Toxicology report could take several week