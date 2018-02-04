ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - An unexplained fire was burning Sunday on Shell Key Preserve near Fort De Soto Park, officials said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue planned to allow the blaze to burn itself.

A fire was reported about 7:48 a.m. Sunday on the northwest side of the unoccupied island west of Tierra Verde, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue Lt. Steve Lawrence said.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue attempted to get fire boats close to battle the blaze, but the water near the fire has been too shallow for boats to access, Lawrence added.

No injuries were reported.

The Florida Forest Service was notified about the fire, Lawrence said.

