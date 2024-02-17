FHP searching for fatal hit-and-run suspect

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — Authorities are searching for a fatal hit-and-run suspect after a Lake Mary man was found dead on Saturday morning in Sumter County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), the unknown driver was traveling southbound in the inside lane of U.S. Highway 301, south of County Road 102, when the vehicle struck a 63-year-old Lake Mary man who was walking in the roadway.

Following the collision, the driver fled the area. The victim was pronounced dead in the center median of the roadway at 8 a.m.

The vehicle is believed to be a 1992-97 model Ford Bronco or F-Series Ford pickup truck due to vehicle parts located at the crash scene. The color is unknown, but it will be missing its left front headlight housing, FHP officials said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.