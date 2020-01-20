Cold weather shelters opening Monday night in the Tampa Bay area ahead of Tuesday's weather

Some Tampa Bay area counties are opening up cold weather shelters Monday ahead of incoming weather.

The shelters open Monday night for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.

Tuesday may bring some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January of 2018.

A greeze watch has been issued for Citrus and Hernando counties for Wednesday morning.

Here is a list of the cold weather shelters active for each county:

HILLSBOROUGH

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St. in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 347-8333

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

6321 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 716-3996

Jackson Springs Recreation Center

8620 Jackson Springs Rd. in Town 'N Country

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets

Phone: (813) 554-5004

Wimauma Senior Center

5714 North St. in Wimauma

Opens at 6 p.m. for adults

Phone: (813) 671-7672

Metropolitan Ministries

2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa

This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.

After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077

PINELLAS

Northwest Presbyterian Church

6330 54th Ave. N in St. Petersburg

Phone: (727)-544-4551

The Turning Point

1810 5th Avenue N. in St. Petersburg

Phone: (727) 823-7811

Salvation Army

1400 4th Street S. in St. Petersburg

Phone: (727) 822-4954

Trinity Lutheran Church

401 5th Street N. in St. Petersburg

Phone: (727) 822-3307

Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast

7709 61st St. N. in Pinellas Park

Phone: (727) 547-5437

Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church

110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. in Clearwater

Phone: (727) 446-3001

Boys and Girls Club

111 W. Lime Street in Tarpon Springs

Phone: (727) 937-6837

SARASOTA

Salvation Army

1400 10th St. in Sarasota

New Hope Community Church

5600 S. Biscayne Dr. in North Port

A limited quantity of pet supplies will be available at the pet-friendly shelter. All pets must be leashed, and pet owners are strongly encouraged to bring their own crates, food, blankets, and any medication for their pets.

Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line to arrange a ride at (813) 272-7272 from 4 p.m. until capacity is reached or until 7 p.m., whichever occurs first. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.