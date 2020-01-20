Cold weather shelters opening Monday night in the Tampa Bay area ahead of Tuesday's weather

Some Tampa Bay area counties are opening up cold weather shelters Monday ahead of incoming weather.
The shelters open Monday night for the homeless and those who live in homes without adequate heat.
Tuesday may bring some of the coldest temperatures we've seen since January of 2018.
Seven-Day Forecast in the Tampa Bay area
A greeze watch has been issued for Citrus and Hernando counties for Wednesday morning.
Here is a list of the cold weather shelters active for each county:
HILLSBOROUGH
Hyde Park United Methodist Church
500 W. Platt St. in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 347-8333
Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr. in Tampa
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
6321 U.S. 301 S. in Riverview
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 716-3996
Jackson Springs Recreation Center
8620 Jackson Springs Rd. in Town 'N Country
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults and their pets
Phone: (813) 554-5004
Wimauma Senior Center
5714 North St. in Wimauma
Opens at 6 p.m. for adults
Phone: (813) 671-7672
Metropolitan Ministries
2106 N. Florida Ave. in Tampa
This location is where families go for motel vouchers before 5 p.m.
After-hours phone: (813) 209-1077
PINELLAS
Northwest Presbyterian Church
6330 54th Ave. N in St. Petersburg
Phone: (727)-544-4551
The Turning Point
1810 5th Avenue N. in St. Petersburg
Phone: (727) 823-7811
Salvation Army
1400 4th Street S. in St. Petersburg
Phone: (727) 822-4954
Trinity Lutheran Church
401 5th Street N. in St. Petersburg
Phone: (727) 822-3307
Boy and Girls Club of the Suncoast
7709 61st St. N. in Pinellas Park
Phone: (727) 547-5437
Peace Memorial Presbyterian Church
110 S. Ft. Harrison Ave. in Clearwater
Phone: (727) 446-3001
Boys and Girls Club
111 W. Lime Street in Tarpon Springs
Phone: (727) 937-6837
SARASOTA
Salvation Army
1400 10th St. in Sarasota
New Hope Community Church
5600 S. Biscayne Dr. in North Port
A limited quantity of pet supplies will be available at the pet-friendly shelter. All pets must be leashed, and pet owners are strongly encouraged to bring their own crates, food, blankets, and any medication for their pets.
Individuals, including pet owners, who need transportation to a cold weather shelter should call the Hillsborough County Sunshine Line to arrange a ride at (813) 272-7272 from 4 p.m. until capacity is reached or until 7 p.m., whichever occurs first. Officials recommend calling for a ride only if you are stranded in the cold weather, or live in a home without adequate heat and are physically unable to get to a shelter.