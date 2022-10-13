Cold front brings rain today, cooler temps this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay area will see rain on Thursday as a cold front moves south across the state, with the highest rain chances in the first half of the day.

Temperatures will remain slightly above average until the front passes, with highs from the low to mid-80s for most of the area.

Meteorologist Shay Ryan said to expect cooler temperatures and drier conditions this weekend behind the cold front.

"Rain chances remain slim after daybreak Friday, making way for a pleasant weekend. Nature coast low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday mornings. Low to mid-60s for the rest of the area. With highs in the low to mid-80s all across the area through the weekend," Ryan said.