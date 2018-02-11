Clearwater man charged with sex battery of teenager

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Clearwater auto shop dealer has been arrested for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at the man's apartment Saturday, authorities said.

David A. West faces charges of sexual battery and possession of a controlled substance, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives assigned to the sheriff's office's Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation after a 17-year-old boy dialed 911 Saturday to report he had been sexually battered by an acquaintance.

The boy was sexually assaulted at the man's residence, the sheriff's news release said.

When West was taken into custody, a white substance was found on his person. The substance tested positive for cocaine, the release said.