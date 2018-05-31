Bayshore street racing suspect was going 102 mph before hitting, killing mother and toddler

Kelly Bazzle
12:01 PM, May 31, 2018
8 mins ago

Police say street racing led to the death of a mother and toddler struck by a vehicle while on Bayshore Boulevard. Three people are facing charges.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TAMPA, Fla. — Court documents reveal the 2018 Ford Mustang involved in a deadly crash on Bayshore Boulevard was traveling at a much higher rate of speed than witnesses previously reported. 

Electronic evidence obtained from the Mustang during a search warrant showed that the vehicle, driven by Cameron Herrin, was traveling at a maximum speed of 102 miles per hour before Herrin began to hit the brakes right before the crash. 

Tragedy on Bayshore: All Stories 

Toddler, mother killed after being hit by alleged street racers on Bayshore Boulevard

City leaders making more changes to Bayshore Blvd. after crash kills mother, toddler

City reducing speed limit on Bayshore to 35 mph after mother killed by street racers

The Ford Mustang hit and killed Jessica Raubenolt and her 2-year-old daughter Lillia as they were legally crossing the street on May 24, 2018. 

At 102 miles per hour, the Mustang was traveling approximately 150 feet per second before the crash. At that speed, according to brakingdistances.com, the average car would need 620 feet to come to a complete stop. 

Originally, a witness had told police the Mustang and Nissan were traveling approximately 60 miles per hour when they passed him racing north on Bayshore Boulevard. 

Bayshore: The most popular road in Tampa Bay, also one of the most dangerous

Herrin has been charged with two counts of vehicular manslaughter. He bonded out of jail on Saturday night after his bond was paid. 

ABC Action News was there when Herrin left the jail with his father. 

 

 

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top