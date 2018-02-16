Hulk Hogan rules out political run, but won't rule out return to wrestling

TAMPA, Fla. – ‘Hulk-a-Mania,’ isn’t stepping into the political ring any time soon.



During an event Saturday night at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa, the former professional wrestler addressed a rumor that he might be considering a run at the US Senate seat currently held by Bill Nelson.



Several months ago, ‘The Hill,’ published an article saying a former advisor to President Donald Trump was attempting to persuade Hogan,’ to challenge Rick Scott. That is, of course, if Florida’s current Governor decides to seek Nelson’s spot in Washington.



“No, there’s no truth to that; they tried to reel me in, but I’m a full-time beach bum, I’ve got it made,” said Hogan – whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea.



The former professional wrestling icon answered questions from members of the media and fans with fellow legend Ric Flair. The gathering was entitled ‘A Conversation about the Golden Age of Professional Wrestling.’



Emceeing the discussion was Hogan’s former manager Jimmy ‘The Mouth of the South,’ Hart.



Based on his response to the Senate question, sounds like Hogan thinks navigating life in DC would be a lot tougher than his three decades in the ring.



“As far as going into politics and going to Washington and playing softball with everybody shooting at me, forget it,” he explained. “There’s no chance.”



One thing Hogan isn’t ruling out, a possible return to wrestling.



“I don’t miss any workouts, I’m 65 years old and I’m trying to talk Ric into getting in the ring with me one more time,” said Hogan, who has had nine back surgeries, a pair of knee replacement surgeries and two titanium hip procedures.



Flair, who is still recovering from major surgery, isn’t so sure.



“I don’t know about that one,” he said with a chuckle. “In [professional wrestling] you got to really feel comfortable with the character [you establish]; in the years I’ve known him I have never called him Terry, it’s always Hulk.”



Based on Saturday night’s turnout, both men created and established in-ring personas that resonated with their fan base. Wrestling enthusiasts came from across the country just to meet, greet and discuss the careers of the ‘Nature Boy,’ and the ‘Hulkster.’



As for another epic battle between the legends, Hogan says don’t rule it out.



“Ric seems to forget, maybe he’s been hit in the head with too many steel chairs,” he added. “In this business – Never say Never.”



Right now, Hogan seems content reconnecting with his fans, hanging with friends and family in the Sunshine State and repairing his image. Could a reunion with World Wrestling Entertainment be in the offing?



Hogan: “The fans are pulling for it, wrestlers are pulling for it…. we’ve got a really good rapport with everyone and we are working towards it – changing the story and making things right again [with the WWE Universe].”



And don’t forget – Wrestlemania 34 is just around the corner. It will take place on Sunday, April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.



Will ‘Hulk-a-Mania,’ rise again? Stay tuned.