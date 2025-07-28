News to Know for July 28

Good morning from the ABC Action News team.

If you said you stayed inside all weekend, we wouldn't blame you. Yesterday was the hottest day ever recorded, as the weather in Tampa reached 100 degrees. Heat advisories were issued across multiple counties, even extending into Monday evening. The National Weather Service said the old record, last set in June 2020, was 99 degrees. Make sure you find a way to cool off today.

News to Know

Hundreds celebrate 727 Day in St. Petersburg: The day, commemorated at the St. Pete Pier on Sunday, was intended to support local businesses while also marking the fifth anniversary of the pier's reopening.

Hulk Hogan was reportedly filming a Netflix documentary: The previously unannounced project is intended to chronicle the wrestling legend's storied life and career, on and off screen, and will still be released after Hogan's sudden passing, according to sources.



Florida's Back-to-School tax holiday is around the corner: After the passing of HB 7031, the holiday will now run the entire month of August, and select items will be exempt from state sales tax and can be purchased in-store or online.

A new dog groomer gives back to shelters in need: Onyva in South Tampa is teaming up with local shelters like Mercy Full Project to get animals looking their best for adoption.

Today's Weather Outlook

Meteorologist Ally Blake says the near-record-breaking heat continues today. A Heat Advisory is up for most of our area from noon until 7 p.m., while feels-like temperatures could hit 112 degrees.

Susan Solves It

ABC Action News reporter Susan El Khoury checks in with VFW Post 8118, which says it is out tens of thousands of dollars and faced going through hurricane season without a roof after a contractor took its money but never finished the job.

Things to Do this Monday, July 28

Experience the joy of picking your own beautiful blooms in the stunning flower fields at Keel Farms.

When: 11 a.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: $6

Get your heart pumping with high-energy bodyweight workouts at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park.

When: 6 p.m. Where: 600 N Ashley Dr, Tampa Cost: Free

Sing along and test your luck with a fun twist on bingo featuring your favorite tunes at Jukebox Bingo.

When: 6:30 p.m. Where: 5202 W Thonotosassa Rd, Plant City Cost: Free



