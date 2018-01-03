Freeze Warnings issued for Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla — The National Weather Service has issued a Hard Freeze and Freeze Warnings for areas of Tampa Bay.

A HARD FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Citrus and inland Hernando Counties from 3 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. The temperature is expected to drop between 25 -27 degrees for about three hours.

A FREEZE WARNING has been issued for Coastal Hernando, Inland Pasco, Hillsborough, Polk, Hardee and Highlands Counties from 3 a.m. Thursday to 9 a.m. The temperature is expected to drop between 28-32 degrees for about three hours.

A FREEZE WATCH has been issued for Coastal Pasco, Manatee, inland Sarasota and DeSoto until 9 a.m.

On Wednesday, a large portion of the Sunshine State was under a Winter Storm Warning.



A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is also in effect for Tampa Bay tonight for wind chills between 20 and 35 degrees.