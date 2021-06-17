Get vaccinated and get a chance at $500 in snacks from Instacart

Instacart is offering free snacks to encourage people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The grocery delivery company announced it's teaming up with the White House "Get Vaxxed For Snacks" sweepstakes in support of President Joe Biden's effort to get 70% of Americans vaccinated by July 4.

Vaccinated customers have a chance to win a $500 gift card.

Customers who are vaccinated can register at Instacart.com/vaxxedforsnacks by June 30. When entering the contest, you'll have to enter the date of your first shot and your vaccination location.

On July 1, 200 winners will be selected to win a $500 Instacart gift card to use on snacks and other food.

