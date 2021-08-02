Teachers say many aspects of remote learning are here to stay

TAMPA, Fla. — While many families here in the bay area opted to have students return to in-person classes starting last year, some aspects of e-learning are here to stay.

ABC Action News spoke with Instructure, the company behind the online learning platform Canvas, which is used in Hillsborough County Schools.

They wanted to find out the current state of teaching and learning in K12 education across the country, and as a result, hired Hanover Research to anonymously survey hundreds of teachers across the United States.

Hanover Research found that nearly all of those educators reported either a full-time or part-time switch to remote learning. The researchers also found 81 percent said technology will continue to be important in education and 67 percent said remote learning will continue to impact classrooms.

As students head back to school, educators with Instructure said it could be good for families to be comfortable with platforms like Canvas.

So that if there is ever that need to shift in and out of face-to-face learning, it doesn't have to be disruptive," said Dr. Tracy Weeks, who serves as executive director of government affairs at Instructure. "We can kind just of continue with the tools that we are using."

However, according to the findings, the National Education Association says equity still remains a problem.

They found about a quarter of all school-aged kids have no broadband or web access at home.