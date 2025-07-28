Tampa Bay goes back to school: Everything you need to know for 2025

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — The start of the school year is just around the corner for most Tampa Bay residents. We've created a handy guide so you and your family can make a stress-free transition from the summer months into the academic year.

School districts & start times



The Florida Back-to-School sales tax holiday begins Aug. 1. During that time, select items will be exempt from state sales tax. Items can be purchased in-store or from online retailers with no sales tax.

For more tips and tricks, check our back-to-school section.