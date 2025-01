TAMPA, Fla. — · President Donald Trump’s inauguration took place on Monday, Jan. 20, 2025.

· He kicked off his term with a stack of executive orders.

· The executive orders cover topics like immigration, EDI, national security, and the economy.

· ABC Action News anchor Lauren St. Germain spoke with Dr. Susan MacManus about the rush to get things done right away.

· You can watch the full video by clicking above.