Zulily's Late Night Shop for Mom

Posted at 10:39 AM, Sep 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-17 10:39:31-04

Did you know more babies are born in September than any other month? Lifestyle expert Nicolette Brycki is here with some helpful tips for new parents and to share news about an extra special month-long shopping event for new parents.

Starting next week through October 13, Zulily is launching its bi-annual “Late Night Shop for Mom” and Welcome Baby event, all within Zulily’s Welcome Baby Shop. It’s a month-long shopping event that will offer free shipping on orders placed between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m. Eastern for curated collections refreshed with a new theme each week, featuring unbeatable deals on must-have baby gear and other nursery essentials – and I have some fantastic items from the shop with me today to share.

Download Zulily’s app or visit Zulily.com for products like these and more.

