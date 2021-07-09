Zulily Back to School

Watch
Back-to-school time is nearly here! Whether you’re a parent, student or teacher, we all have long shopping lists to get us ready for the first day. Lifestyle expert and mother of two Kathy Buccio is here with some of her tips for shopping for the first day of school and all year.

To bring to life fresh, unique new styles inspired by kids for kids – Zulily launched the Back-to-School, #UniquelyZu Contest open now through July 31.

Six inspiring designs created by kids ages 5-14 will be chosen to win a $6K back-to-school prize package and a chance to be the trend-setting inspiration for an exclusive capsule collection.

Visit zulily.com to learn how to enter and see more items available in Zulily’s Back-to-School Shop.

