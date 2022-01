ZooTampa at Lowry Park reports finishing 2021 with a record attendance of 1,204,115 million guests, establishing the zoological park as Florida’s most popular cultural institution.

We look ahead with excitement to 2022 as we introduce an incredible new species to the Zoo, hamadryas baboons, open the new Florida Wilds area featuring expanded habitats for endangered Florida panthers and black bears, and the introduction of a new state-of-the-art stingray habitat.