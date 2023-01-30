Watch Now
ZooTampa Caring For Cold-Stressed Manatees

We love our manatees here in Tampa Bay, but our recent cold weather is really taking a toll on them. ZooTampa is caring for cold-stressed manatees.
We love our manatees here in Tampa Bay, but our recent cold weather is really taking a toll on them.

Manatees swim freely in Florida's fresh waterways from April to late October, and in the winter months, they migrate into Florida's springs or canals.

Manatees can only survive in waters over 68 degrees, so anything below that can become a serious problem. Despite their blubbery appearance, sea cows have little body fat and cannot survive prolonged exposure to cold water.

ZooTampa says they've already taken in eight cold-stressed manatees in the last few weeks, which is a lot for them since they usually only average 30 manatees a year.

Manatees with cold stress typically have bleaching on their skin, visible abscesses, unresolved sores, a heavy barnacle or algae load, and are underweight.

For nearly three decades, ZooTampa has been entrusted in emergency situations to intervene, triage, and save critically injured, sick, and orphaned manatees with the goal of returning each one to its native waters.

They say it's important for everyone to pitch in and help save our manatees. If you see a sick one on the waterways, call the Wildlife Alert Hotline (888-404-3922, then press "7").

For more information, visit ZooTampa.org/Manatee-Conservation.

