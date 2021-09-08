Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

ZooTampa at Lowry Park and TRAKID Announce Partnership

items.[0].videoTitle
Zoo Tampa TRAKID Explorer Interactive App
Posted at 9:49 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 09:49:02-04

ZooTampa at Lowry Park and TRAKID are proud to announce an exciting partnership that allows families the opportunity to create new memories and explore the Zoo in a unique way. The new initiative, Wildlife Explorer Quest - Powered by TRAKID, offers an interactive expedition throughout the Zoo using the latest in IOT and GPS technology. Combining a wearable Smart CompassTM for the child and an interactive mobile app for the parent, families will learn fun animal facts, get tips on how to protect and preserve wildlife, and much more!

We are always looking for new ways to enhance the guest experience. The TRAKID Explorer Quest gives guests a choice of experiences that engage the kids as they embark on family-friendly expedition through the Zoo!

🦏The Wildlife Explorer Quest was designed by educators to teach leadership, navigation, and important problem-solving skills.

Learn more at https://zootampa.org/.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com