ZooTampa at Lowry Park and TRAKID Announce Partnership

ZooTampa at Lowry Park and TRAKID are proud to announce an exciting partnership that allows families the opportunity to create new memories and explore the Zoo in a unique way. The new initiative, Wildlife Explorer Quest - Powered by TRAKID, offers an interactive expedition throughout the Zoo using the latest in IOT and GPS technology. Combining a wearable Smart CompassTM for the child and an interactive mobile app for the parent, families will learn fun animal facts, get tips on how to protect and preserve wildlife, and much more!

We are always looking for new ways to enhance the guest experience. The TRAKID Explorer Quest gives guests a choice of experiences that engage the kids as they embark on family-friendly expedition through the Zoo!

🦏The Wildlife Explorer Quest was designed by educators to teach leadership, navigation, and important problem-solving skills.

Learn more at https://zootampa.org/.