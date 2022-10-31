Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

'Zombies: We're Human Too' Comic Series

We're getting the scoop on the 'Zombies: We're Human Too' comic series. It tells the stories before and how people become zombies
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-31 10:13:55-04

We're getting the scoop on the 'Zombies: We're Human Too' comic series. It tells the stories before and how people become zombies.

Since 2019, two volumes have been published. Volume 3 of the series is set to be published early next year.

It was created by Austin Janowsky, who has 28 years of experience doing comics. He's previously done work for Marvel comics (Iron Man), Image Comics, IDW, and Scout comics with the other series he created/wrote - an all-age holiday comic Stanley the Snowman.

Actor, writer, and director Joe Davison wrote two stories for the 'Zombies: We're Human Too' comic series. The first was published in Volume 2, and the second will be in Volume 3, coming in 2023. Joe says it's a dream come true, he always loved comics and wanted to make one, and this series helped make that a reality.

For more information, check out Facebook.com/ZombiesWereHumanToo.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com