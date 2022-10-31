We're getting the scoop on the 'Zombies: We're Human Too' comic series. It tells the stories before and how people become zombies.

Since 2019, two volumes have been published. Volume 3 of the series is set to be published early next year.

It was created by Austin Janowsky, who has 28 years of experience doing comics. He's previously done work for Marvel comics (Iron Man), Image Comics, IDW, and Scout comics with the other series he created/wrote - an all-age holiday comic Stanley the Snowman.

Actor, writer, and director Joe Davison wrote two stories for the 'Zombies: We're Human Too' comic series. The first was published in Volume 2, and the second will be in Volume 3, coming in 2023. Joe says it's a dream come true, he always loved comics and wanted to make one, and this series helped make that a reality.

