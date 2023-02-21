Watch Now
Zack & Gio Designs On a Mission to Protect Kids From Harsh Chemicals

Zack &amp; Gio Designs is on a mission to protect children from harsh chemicals. They've created fun, cute, comfortable, and colorful pajamas, available for the whole family, using a special fabric.
Posted at 10:23 AM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 10:23:16-05

Zelina Nilaj, the founder of Zack & Gio Designs, created the brand to help her child with eczema. She says she tried all sorts of skin products and organic detergents, but nothing was working. Her pediatrician recommended organic Bamboo material and immediately, his rash, redness, and itchiness became better, and he started sleeping through the night.

She creates her own designs and styles. She says she always wants to make something she would want her kids to wear.

The fabric Zack & Gio Designs uses is Bamboo Viscose which is soft, stretchy, hypoallergenic, weather-resistant, eco-friendly, and color resistant. These organic Bamboo materials are supposed to last three times longer than the average, so it's good for any hand-me-downs or kids in between sizes.

For more information, visit ZackAndGio.com.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

