Zack & Gio Designs On a Mission to Protect Kids From Harsh Chemicals

Zack & Gio Designs is on a mission to protect children from harsh chemicals. They've created fun, cute, comfortable, and colorful pajamas, available for the whole family, using a special fabric.

Zelina Nilaj, the founder of Zack & Gio Designs, created the brand to help her child with eczema. She says she tried all sorts of skin products and organic detergents, but nothing was working. Her pediatrician recommended organic Bamboo material and immediately, his rash, redness, and itchiness became better, and he started sleeping through the night.

She creates her own designs and styles. She says she always wants to make something she would want her kids to wear.

The fabric Zack & Gio Designs uses is Bamboo Viscose which is soft, stretchy, hypoallergenic, weather-resistant, eco-friendly, and color resistant. These organic Bamboo materials are supposed to last three times longer than the average, so it's good for any hand-me-downs or kids in between sizes.

