Youth vaping remains a serious public health threat with new CDC data showing more than 2.5 million teens use e-cigarettes.

What can be done to help young people with nicotine addiction and what programs are available to help parents communicate with their teens?

Robin Koval, CEO and president of Truth Initiative, and Dorian Fuhrman, co-founder of Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes, join us to discuss this more.

For more information, visit TruthInitiative.org.