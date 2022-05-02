Youth Vaping is Posing a Serious Risk

Two health crises among youth — a mental health crisis and a vaping epidemic [truthinitiative.org] — pose increasing threats to a generation of young people. A recently published study in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) shows that youth depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic, compared to pre-pandemic estimates. Meanwhile, youth vaping remains at epidemic levels with nearly 20% of high schoolers vaping nicotine, with nearly 40% of those who use e-cigarettes, doing so on a regular basis.

Amy Taylor, Chief of Community Engagement for Truth Initiative and Giana Darville, Truth Initiative Youth Board Liaison, discuss the youth vaping crisis, the mental health impacts, actions young people can take, resources to help, and much more.

FOR MORE INFORMATION VISIT: THETRUTH.COM/MENTALHEALTH2022