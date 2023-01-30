Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Youth Showing Off Their Skills at 2023 Prodigy Showcase

The Prodigy Cultural Arts program is changing lives in our community! It encourages youth to express themselves through art, and you're invited to the free showcases happening throughout Tampa Bay.
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 10:27:44-05

The Prodigy Cultural Arts program is changing lives in our community! It encourages youth to express themselves through art, theater, and dance, and you're invited to the free showcases happening throughout Tampa Bay.

The University Area Community Development Corporation created the Prodigy program for at-risk youth ages 5-18. It uses visual and performing arts as a way to help young people develop life skills such as communication, leadership, problem-solving, anger management, career aspirations, and goal setting.

The classes are free and are conducted by a professional artist who serves as a mentor and teacher. Through art, young people build self-confidence, learn how to showcase their skills, and develop lifelong positive habits for future success.

The 2023 Prodigy Showcase is happening across Tampa Bay from February 11 - March 3.

For more information on times and locations, or to learn more about the program, visit UACDC.org.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com