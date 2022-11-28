Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Your One Stop Shop for Wallet-Friendly Gifts This Holiday Season

With long lists and tight budgets, holiday shoppers are making their list and checking it twice this season. Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman shares some great ideas for wallet-friendly gifts for everyone through Cyber Week and beyond.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Nov 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-28 08:52:23-05

With long lists and tight budgets, holiday shoppers are making their list and checking it twice this season. Lifestyle expert Amy E. Goodman joins us to share some great deals on wallet-friendly gifts for everyone on our list through Cyber Week and beyond.

New research from online retailer Zulily shows that inflation has impacted 92% of household budgets.

Zulily is an online superstore that delivers a fun shopping experience without breaking the bank. Along with daily deals, Zulily offers favorite brands like Madewell, Levi’s, Le Creuset, LEGO, and more at everyday prices you can’t resist! It’s a one-stop-shop – which is convenient, FUN and money-saving!

For more information, visit Zulily.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com