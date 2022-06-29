Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Your New Ahhhh-Mazing Summer Routine

We look at some great products to keep you healthy in the summer.
Posted at 2:40 PM, Jun 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-29 14:40:59-04

Summer fun in the sun can take a toll on our bodies. From sun damage and late nights out to overindulging at family BBQs, it is time to take a step in the right direction for our wellness and fitness goals.

But it doesn't have to be daunting! Wellness Lifestyle Expert Jamie Hess has helped thousands of people take back their fitness, ask for help, and get on track for healthier living and well-being.

Jamie Hess is a wellness lifestyle expert and the co-creator of @NYCfitfam. Named “one of the seven fittest couples on Instagram” by Women’s Health magazine, Jamie and her family have been featured on Dr. Oz, The Daily Burn, Refinery29, The New York Post, The Observer, MindBodyGreen, and more. Her focus is on fitness, nutrition, wellness hacks, and conscious parenting.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com