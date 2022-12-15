Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Your Holiday “Wish” is Granted: Ideas for the Best Gift Ever

A travel expert joins us from Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, aboard the new Disney Wish to share tips on how to give the gift of travel this holiday season.
Posted at 10:42 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 10:43:02-05

Let’s face it – a lot of us have simply run out of holiday gift ideas but we want to have the opportunity to create memories with our family. If you’re one of the millions of Americans who would rather focus on an experience over “stuff,” our next guest is here to help.

Travel expert Dayvee Sutton joins us from Castaway Cay, Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, aboard the new Disney Wish to help us with some holiday ideas and get us ready to travel in 2023.

For more information, visit DisneyCruise.disney.go.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com