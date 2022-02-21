You Deserve a Vacation: Where to Travel that is Warm, Safe, and Full of Adventure

New year, new outlook, new travel plans. There is no better way to make those plans than by focusing on safety and finding a destination that is easy to explore.

Travel safe by picking a location with high vaccination rates and find a destination that is friendly and easy to explore by focusing on “Shoulder Season”.

If it’s peak season somewhere, it’s shoulder season somewhere else…

Should Season is the travel term you’ve probably heard, but may have overlooked, or pretend to understand. It a period of time when you can travel to a location that is not in peak season, sidestep overcrowded attractions, and not be overwhelmed by crowds.

One location where you can experience this is St. Kitts. A quintessential Caribbean experience.

St. Kitts is an immersive travel experience that offers visitors an authentic Caribbean journey. It is an island rich in history is among the highest vaccinated Caribbean nations, and only vaccinated international travelers are allowed to visit.

