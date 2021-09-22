Ybor City Ghost Tours

Watch
Take a spooky look back at Ybor City history!
Posted at 1:51 PM, Sep 22, 2021
The OFFICIAL Ybor Ghost Tour, named the number one ghost tour in the U.S. by www.citytraveler.com, has announced an enhanced October schedule. Extra tours have been added to meet the always high demand of the Halloween season, including special 10:30 pm tours from October 25 through the 31st.

The OFFICIAL Ybor Ghost Tour continues to be the only ghost tour with complete access to the Cuban Club, recognized as the fourth most haunted building in the country by The Travel Channel.

For more information visit yborghosttour.com

