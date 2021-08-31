WWAR Alive Ride 6th Annual Bike Ride

The Wounded Warriors Abilities Ranch (WWAR) 6th Annual Bike Ride will be held on Wednesday, September 1st 2021 at 9:00 am. The "Alive" Ride will be a 13-mile fun, easy
cycle ride through the City of Pinellas Park. Starting at Berts Barracuda on 10525 49th St
N, Clearwater. This full police escorted ride will visit local schools and businesses allowing the children and general public to thank veterans from all conflicts for their service. At 10:45 am there will be a 2 Mile Parade through The Mainlands Community. The Ride will finish with a Lunch for all riders at The New Orange County Choppers Roadhouse Restaurant.
Sign up: https://woundedwarriorsabilitiesranch.org/sign-up/
Learn more: www.woundedwarriorsabilitiesranch.org