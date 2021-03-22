Menu

Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

WrestleMania is back and coming to Tampa

items.[0].videoTitle
WrestleMania coming to Tampa
Posted at 9:20 AM, Mar 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 09:20:12-04

WrestleMania is back in business, and tickets to the two-night event are on sale now! Ticket prices for WrestleMania range from $35-$2,500 and can be purchased through www.ticketmaster.com . WrestleMania will take place Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, and stream live exclusively on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com