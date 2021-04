WrestleMania is in Tampa Bay this weekend, but for those of you who may not be lucky enough to be at the event at Raymond James Stadium, this may be the next best thing. We are joined by Dr. BBQ, Ray Lampe and Former WWE wrestler Brian Knobbs, also known as one of the Nasty Boys, to talk about the three day WWE event taking place at Dr. BBQ's this weekend, and why fans should flock there to get their wrestling fix this weekend!

Learn more on their website: https://drbbqs.com/