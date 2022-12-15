Watch Now
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Wrap the Shopping Season with These Helpful Savings Tips

Target shares must-have toys from the 10th annual Bullseye’s Top Toys list - including 50 of the most anticipated holiday toys and unique toys and games available at Target.
Posted at 10:53 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 13:19:04-05

It’s no secret that consumers are on the hunt for value this holiday season. According to a recent study commissioned by Target, 86% of consumers are looking for ways to save.

As we look toward the end of the holiday shopping season, what should you be considering when you are looking to purchase those last-minute gifts for everyone on your list? And how do you do it in a budget-friendly way?

Trae Bodge, smart shopping expert joins us to share her secrets on scoring incredible value this holiday season and highlight must-have items at Target, the one-stop destination for holiday gifting this year.  

For more information, visit Target.com.

