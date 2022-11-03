Watch Now
Wow Your Thanksgiving Guests with Tailored Twig

Tailored Twig joins us, showing off some of their fabulous tablescapes for Thanksgiving, sure to wow your guests before the food even hits the plate.
Posted at 10:25 AM, Nov 03, 2022
2022-11-03

We're getting ready for Thanksgiving and we're talking about the big meal! Tampa's Tailored Twig joins us, showing off how they can help you wow your guests before the food hits the plate.

They've created two fabulous tablescapes in our studio, each with very different vibes, showing off just some examples of what they can do.

Darin Bahl is the globally-recognized visionary behind the brand. Tailored Twig designs are always artfully curated with personal touches selected to bring their clients' dreams to life.

For more information, visit TailoredTwig.com or @TailoredTwig on Instagram.

