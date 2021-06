The Wounded Heroes documentary is about Veterans & 1st Responders, post-traumatic stress, and the many successful alternative treatments that give anyone battling PTS their lives back. The film is available on Amazon, iTunes, Google Play, and more. The "Sponsor A Hero" program gives people the opportunity to purchase screenings that are then given away to heroes at no cost; it's a great way to say thank you.

For details about the film and "Sponsor A Hero" go to www.WoundedHeroesDocumentary.com.