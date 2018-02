Derrick "Chef Teach" Turton spent 18 years in the music business, thirteen of them managing hip hop artist Pit Bull. Derrick then turned his creative talents in another direction... starting his own food truck business featuring his delicious takes on mac and cheese. Now World Famous House of Mac is opening their second permanent location in South Beach with plans to continue expanding.

We got a chance to sample some of his signature dishes!

www.houseofmac.com