“World Debut” is a feature-length documentary that tracks the journey of what it takes to add new sports to the Olympic Games. Skateboarding, Surfing and Sport Climbing will join the Games for the first time this summer, and “World Debut” tells the story of how they got there. We talk with Skateboard Legend Tony Hawk and Selema "Sal" Masekela, an American television host, sports commentator to learn how this is going to change the projection of extreme sports.
“World Debut” documentary tracks journey of adding new sports to the Olympics
Posted at 9:40 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 09:40:03-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend
9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018
Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.
Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com