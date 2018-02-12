Women make up half of all medical students, but less than a quarter become surgeons. Dr. Sharona Ross, a lead surgeon at Florida Hospital Tampa Digestive Health Institute, founded the Women in Surgery Career symposium to promote personal and professional growth for female surgeons. The Women in Surgery Career Symposium provides a forum to discuss contemporary issues and opportunities. It's February 16-18 at The Wyndham Grand Hotel on Clearwater Beach. Visit women-in-surgery.com for more information.