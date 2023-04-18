Watch Now
WMNF's Tropical Heatwave Musical Festival is Back Next Month

WMNF's Tropical Heatwave is back next month! This music festival features 15 bands on three stages in one night at the beautiful and historic Cuban Club in Ybor City.
Posted at 8:52 AM, Apr 18, 2023
WMNF's Tropical Heatwave is back next month! It's an eclectic, exotic musical extravaganza promoting musical and cultural vitality.

It features 15 bands on three stages in one night at the beautiful and historic Cuban Club in Ybor City.

The lineup includes an impressive list of performers including Grammy-nominated electric blues artist Shamekia Copeland, Louisiana-based group The Seratones, Americana group Eilen Jewel Band, salsa band LPT, and even local favorites like Have Gun Will Travel and Synergy in a Cup.

It's all happening on Saturday, May 6 from 6pm-1am. It's $40 in advance and $50 at the door. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit TropicalHeatwave.org.

