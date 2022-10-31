Witches of Dunedin Dancing for a Good Cause

The Witches of Dunedin join us to show off their dance and how they're using their powers for good.

It all started four years ago when Head Witch Alison Clarke saw the German Witch Dance on Facebook and knew she had to bring it to Tampa Bay.

They've done more than two dozen dances this year and always make a grand entrance.

The Witches of Dunedin don't just dance for fun, they do it for charity too! This year, they're collecting donations for the local charity 'A Mother's Arms.'

For more information, head to @WitchesofDunedin on Facebook and Instagram.