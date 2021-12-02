Watch
Winter Wellness Tips to Keep Your Skin Thriving

Just when you thought you had your beauty routine all figured out, the cold outdoor temperatures and dry indoor air arrive leaving many of us with dull and dry skin. And with our busy holiday schedules, it’s hard to hit the pause button and treat yourself to some much-needed self-care – but who’s to say you can’t squeeze in a spa day in the comfort of your home?

Medical and Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Caroline Robinson, shares her top tips to keep you glowing all winter long. From her at-home-spa hacks to essential winter products, she will have your skin feeling hydrated and luminous no matter what the forecast says.

This segment is paid for by Olay.

