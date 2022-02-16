Watch
Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

Actions

Winter Wellness Finds with Limor Suss

items.[0].videoTitle
Great Winter Wellness Finds
Posted at 9:36 AM, Feb 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-16 09:36:30-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some winter wellness finds!

Aleve® is an over-the-counter, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory (NSAID) pain reliever that provides effective, fast acting and long lasting pain relief.

TicTac launched limited-edition packs featuring messages to inspire consumers to share positivity, kindness and connect with others.

The Secret Aluminum Free Deodorant Collection offers 48 hour odor protection and fights order instead of just masking it.

Restore dull skin from the dryness of winter with Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water with Hyaluronic Acid + Aloe.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tampa Bay's Morning Blend

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

Grow Your Business With Us!
For Sponsor Information:
TBMorningBlend@wfts.com