Winter Wellness Essentials with Limor Suss

Winter Wellness Tips
Posted at 9:47 AM, Dec 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-03 09:47:01-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some winter wellness essentials.

Nature’sBounty®, a leader in the vitamins and nutritional supplements space, launched a new line of jelly bean vitamins that cater to a variety of wellness needs.

Nioxin Hair Regrowth Kit is a new 3-part hair care regimen with kits for women and men that provide a solution for regrowing hair and nourishing the scalp foundation for thicker, fuller hair.
 
Lotrimin’s line of antifungal prevention and treatment products will help you step confidently wherever you go this winter.
 
Evian is uniquely sourced spring water that’s always refreshing and naturally hydrating available on Amazon.com and various local retailers.
 
Sponsored by Limor Media.

