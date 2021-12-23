Watch
Winter Skin Essentials for New Parents

Posted at 9:35 AM, Dec 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-23 09:35:31-05

Lifestyle contributor Limor Suss shares some winter skin essentials for new parents and their little bundles of joy.

The Aquaphor Baby Healing Ointment is a mild hypoallergenic formula that’s safe for delicate baby skin.

Aquaphor Baby Wash and Shampoo is tear-free, gently cleanses and rinses off easily.

Enriched with Pro-Vitamin B5 and natural shea butter, Eucerin Baby Body Lotion nourishes and moisturizes delicate baby skin.

Eucerin Baby Eczema Relief Body Cream is clinically proven to soothe and calm itchy, dry skin caused by eczema to provide long-lasting itch relief for babies.

Sponsored by Limor Media.

9:57 PM, Oct 16, 2018

Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend is an original, local lifestyle show focused on providing our audience with informative, useful and entertaining content. It features a variety of community organizations, businesses and happenings in the Bay area. It is a marketing-friendly program dedicated to offering businesses the opportunity to showcase their company/products, reach potential customers and gain results.

