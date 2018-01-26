Winter Must-Haves

1:36 PM, Jan 26, 2018

Kate DePont shows us how to look and feel good this winter.

With the colder temperatures here in Tampa, looking our best in the winter can be a challenge! Fortunately, we have beauty and style expert Kate De Ponte with her tips on how to look and feel great this winter. From a new moisturizer designed to correct redness to the must-have boots, she's got us covered

-    Colorescience All Calm Clinical Redness Corrector SPF 50; $120 at www.colorescience.com 
-    Dermaclara; prices start at $29 at www.dermaclara.com
-    Boots from Koolaburra by Ugg; styles under $100 at Koolaburra.com or your local DSW or Kohl’s
-    Winter Fashion Accessories from JCPenney; prices vary at www.JCP.com

