Win a Limited-Edition Pie Autographed by Jason Biggs

There are few scenes in cinematic history that have truly stood the test of time. One of them being that tempting warm apple pie from the 1999 cult classic comedy, ‘American Pie.’ Nearly 25 years later, Jason Biggs joins us to share what he’s been up to with his favorite dessert.
Posted at 8:43 AM, Jun 23, 2023
The original film became a cultural phenomenon, shooting Jason Biggs and his love of pie to stardom nearly 25 years ago.

Now, Jason has teamed up with America’s leading frozen crème pie brand, EDWARDS® Desserts, to unite pie lovers this Fourth of July with a modern take on this classic sweet treat. After all, there’s nothing more American than pie.

Pie lovers nationwide will have a chance to get their hands on a free, limited-edition pie autographed by Jason Biggs. All you have to do is visit PieLoversUnite.com between Friday, June 30 and Monday, July 3.

