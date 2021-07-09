Watch
William Dean Chocolates opening in MidTown

William Dean Chocolates
Posted at 9:27 AM, Jul 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-09 09:27:08-04

William Dean Chocolates had been in business in Tampa Bay for 14 years providing artisan chocolates, confections, and gelato in our retail store in Belleair Bluffs. We offer our chocolates online as well. We talk with William Brown - President and Chief Chocolate Officer, who is excited to be a part of the new MidTown Tampa project and will be opening a second location there this fall. William Dean Chocolates will be adding a bakery and savory options to our menu in both locations.

Learn more at williamdeanchocolates.com or at our store in Belleair Bluffs.

