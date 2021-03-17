Wild Kratts at the Glazer Children's Museum

Wild Kratts®: Creature Power®!, an interactive exhibit based on the popular PBS Kids series, is now open at Glazer Children’s Museum. In this exhibit kids and families explore four animal habitats and the creatures within them. This exhibit brings to life your favorite characters and creatures from the show and sparks curiosity for the world around us. Learn more at GlazerMuseum.org
Posted at 8:53 AM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 08:53:38-04
