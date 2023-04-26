Watch Now
'Wild Beauty' Premiering at the Sunscreen Film Festival This Weekend

"Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West" is premiering at the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Pete on Saturday, April 29.
Posted at 1:45 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:45:52-04

We're talking with filmmaker Ashley Avis. She and her crew went on a multi-year expedition to uncover the truth before wild horses disappear forever. The film is a sweeping, immersive journey into the world of wild horses that illuminates both the profound beauty and desperate plight they currently face in the Western United States.

The premiere of "Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West" is happening on Saturday, April 29 at the AMC Sundial starting at 9:30am.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SunscreenFilmFestival.com.

