'Wild Beauty' Premiering at the Sunscreen Film Festival This Weekend

"Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West" is premiering at the Sunscreen Film Festival in St. Pete this Saturday, April 29.

We're talking with filmmaker Ashley Avis. She and her crew went on a multi-year expedition to uncover the truth before wild horses disappear forever. The film is a sweeping, immersive journey into the world of wild horses that illuminates both the profound beauty and desperate plight they currently face in the Western United States.

The premiere of "Wild Beauty: Mustang Spirit of the West" is happening on Saturday, April 29 at the AMC Sundial starting at 9:30am.

